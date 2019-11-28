Drug peddler held, 22 kg contraband seized in Kolkata

A drug peddler has been arrested from the city's Entally area for possessing large quantities of narcotics, police said Thursday. The accused was apprehended on Wednesday evening following the recovery of over 1 kg charas from his possession, a police officer said.

Upon interrogation, the 31-year-old man said there was more than 21 kg of ganja stocked at his house in Tangra area, following which a Narcotics Cell team was sent to his residence. However, the sleuths had to face resistance from the family members of the accused during the raid, as they tried to set afire the ganja stored at the house, the officer said.

The sleuths had to also resort to the Kolkata Police Dog Squad, after two pet canines were let loose on them, he said, adding, one policeman was injured in the attack. The team finally managed to enter the house and seize the contraband, he said.

"One constable of the Dog Squad was injured after he was bitten," the officer said. Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the IPC have been registered against the accused and his family members, he said, adding, further investigation is underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)