DMK HQ receives hoax bomb threat

The State headquarters of the DMK, the main opposition in Tamil Nadu, here received a hoax bomb call on Thursday, police said. Following the call, the premises of the headquarters, "Anna Arivalayam," was thoroughly checked by police.

"It is no doubt a hoax call," a police officer told PTI. Sniffer dogs were also used and nothing suspicious was found, he said, adding the identity of the caller was being established..

