Temple performs function of uniting society: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said temples used to be at the center of social life in the past and united society. Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of a ram temple in the city, he said temples should be developed with the same sentiment even today.

"Religion (Dharma)does not mean worship, but it is a medium to unite and bring society together. Religion should reach the common man in a simple way," he said. "In ancient times, the temple used to be at the center of social life. It used to have school, gymnasium and even a marketplace (attached to it) which provided employment opportunities," Bhagwat said.

"Temple used to be the center of all aspects of social life, and (even today), a temple should be developed with the same sentiment," he remarked.

