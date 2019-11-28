German national dies in Goa

A 74-year-old German national allegedly drowned at Mandrem beach in North Goa district on Thursday. The deceased, on holiday in Goa, was accompanied by a female friend, said the spokesperson of a private lifeguard agency which looks after safety on the state's beaches.

The agency did not reveal his name. "At around 6 pm when the lifeguards were requesting tourists to retreat from the water, they were informed that a male foreigner was lying unconscious on the beach," it said in a release.

He was declared dead at Mandrem Primary Health Centre, it added..

