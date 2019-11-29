New Maha cabinet will recommend names for pro-tem Speaker

The new Maharashtra cabinet, ledby Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will recommend names ofthree senior MLAs to the governor for appointment as pro-temSpeaker of the Assembly, a senior official said on Thursday

The pro-tem Speaker will conduct election forfull-time Speaker, he said

The floor test of the Thackeray-led government --which was sworn in on Thursday -- will be conducted by thefull-time Speaker.

