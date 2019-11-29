International Development News
Development News Edition

12 lawyers booked, Judicial officers association approach HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:45 IST
12 lawyers booked, Judicial officers association approach HC

Police have booked 12 lawyers who allegedly threatened and blocked a woman magistrate at a court here recently for cancelling the bail of an accused. The development comes even as the state Judicial Officers Association approached the Kerala High court seeking its immediate intervention and ensure a free and fearless atmosphere for their functioning.

A case has been registered against 12 lawyers, including the president and secretary of the Trivandrum Bar Association on various charges including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, on a complaint from the magistrate, a police official said on Friday. The action against the lawyers ensued after the Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan filed a written complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate on the "unruly" behaviour of some lawyers and it was forwarded to the police.

The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association has, however, dismissed the allegations, saying the members had gone to meet the magistrate to hold talks following a member's complaint and they had not locked the room or threatened her as was being alleged. Meanwhile, the Judicial Officers' Association has filed a complaint before the Registrar General of the Kerala High court on the incident.

It said the magistrate was "humiliated" by some members of the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association, amounting to wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and obstruction to discharge official duty. In a representation sent to the Registrar General on Thursday, association president K Byju Nath, district Judge, MACT, Kalpeta, vice president VPM Suresh Baby, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thrissur and Secretary, M Vinitha, JFCM, Ernakulam, sought the high court's immediate intervention to "ensure an atmosphere to the judicial officers to function in a free, fearless and independent manner." "We express our protest and anguish against wrongdoers and expect appropriate action from the Honourable High court of Kerala to safeguard the independence of the members of the Subordinate Judiciary.

The subordinate judiciary in Kerala is known to be the best in the country so far as the integrity and efficiency of the judicial officers are concerned....," the representation said. The incident tends to "lower the morale and reputation" of the members of subordinate judiciary and the "unprecedented and violent activities" adopted by the bar adversly affects all the stakeholders, it said.

The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association is observing a district wide boycott of courts on Friday in protest against the complaint against its members. Functioning of around 50 courts in Thiruvananthaopuram district was affected following the boycott..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army uses plastic in road construction in Guwahati

In an initiative of using plastic in road construction, the Indian Armys Military Engineer Services has started a pilot project in Guwahati. The project of using plastic in road building will help to reduce, reuse and recycle waste plastic....

Russia arrests suspected Ukrainian spy in Crimea - RIA

Russia has arrested a Russian woman in Crimea on suspicion of state treason for allegedly attempting to obtain Russian military secrets on behalf of Ukraine, the RIA news agency cited Russias Federal Security Service as saying on Friday.The...

Court cannot go into arena of post-poll alliances in democracy: SC on Sena-NCP-Cong tie-up in Maharashtra.

Court cannot go into arena of post-poll alliances in democracy SC on Sena-NCP-Cong tie-up in Maharashtra....

Asia markets end week with losses as dealers await trade progress

Hong Kong, Nov 29 AFP Asian markets fell on Friday as investors wound down for the end of the month, while awaiting news of progress on China-US trade talks but with optimism tainted by the row over Hong Kong. Donald Trumps decision to sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019