Boosting maritime ties to be focus of 2+2 dialogue between India and Japan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:12 IST
Ramping up maritime security cooperation in strategic waters, including in the Indo-Pacific region, will be a key focus area of the first two-plus-two dialogue between India and Japan here on Saturday, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation while the Japanese side will be led by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono.

"The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan," the external affairs ministry said.

