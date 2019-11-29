International Development News
Midday meal: 1 litre milk mixed with water served to 81 students in UP school

  PTI
  • |
  Sonbhadra
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-11-2019 13:19 IST
In a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Chopan block one litre of milk was allegedly mixed in a bucket of water and served to 81 children as part of their midday meal, following which a teacher was suspended on Friday. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday and it came to light after a video went viral.

Officials have ordered an inquiry into the matter and an FIR has been registered against a Kota gram panchayat 'Siksha Mitra'. In the video clip, the cook of Salai Banwa Primary School is seen mixing a litre of milk in a bucket of water. This was then served to the students, as seen in the video.

The Mid-Day Meal Scheme aims to better the nutritional standing of school-age children in the country. Taking serious note of the incident, District Magistrate S Rajalingan, who visited the school on Friday, suspended a teacher and got an FIR registered against the 'Siksha Mitra'.

Basic Siksha Adhikari Gorakhnath Patel said an inquiry has been ordered and stern action will be taken against those responsible In August, a video from Siyur Primary School in Mirzapur district showed a woman distributing rotis and another woman giving salt to children as midday meal.

