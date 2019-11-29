International Development News
Rs 9,046 crore earmarked for 'Poshan Abhiyan'

The government has earmarked a budget of Rs 9,046 crore for the 'POSHAN Abhiyaan', a three- year nutritional programme for children and women. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha that the government has set up the 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' on December 18, 2017 for a three year time frame commencing from 2017-18 with an overall budget of Rs 9,046 crore.

"To ensure a holistic approach, all 37 states and union territories and districts have been covered. The goal of 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' is to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adoloscent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner during three years with fixed targets," she said. Irani said Anganwadi services under umbrella Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) is a centrally-sponsored scheme in which Government of India issues guidelines, releases funds and monitors the scheme.

"The funds are allocated to states/UTs on the basis of annual programme implementation plan (APIP) submitted by respective states/UTs," she said. The minister said funds are released for implementation of the scheme on quarterly basis after considering Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and statement of expenditure..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

