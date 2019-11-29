Youth Cong stages protest against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members staged a protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her statement terming Nathuram Godse as a "patriot", and tried to march towards the Parliament House on Friday.

The protesters, raising slogans against Thakur and the BJP, were stopped by police at a barricade near Krishi Bhawan building.

"We demand immediate expulsion" of Pragya Thakur from Parliament for her statement", said IYC media incharge Amrish Ranjan Pandey, who was leading the protest.

