West Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after obituary references were made to politicians and noted persons who died recently. Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that mobile phone of TMC MLA from Gaighata, Pulin Behari Ray be seized after it rang during silence observed to pay obeisance to the deceased persons.

The obituary references were made to CPI(M) leader Gurudas Dasgupta, award-winning poet and author Nabaneeta Dev Sen, RSP leader Kshiti Goswami and TMC MLA from Falakata, Anil Adhikari. The Assembly will resume its Winter session on December 2..

