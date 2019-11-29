International Development News
Development News Edition

West Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:00 IST
West Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after obituary references were made to politicians and noted persons who died recently. Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that mobile phone of TMC MLA from Gaighata, Pulin Behari Ray be seized after it rang during silence observed to pay obeisance to the deceased persons.

The obituary references were made to CPI(M) leader Gurudas Dasgupta, award-winning poet and author Nabaneeta Dev Sen, RSP leader Kshiti Goswami and TMC MLA from Falakata, Anil Adhikari. The Assembly will resume its Winter session on December 2..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Complete transparency in recruitment of people with disabilities: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry has clarified that recruitment process for Disabled persons Divyangjan is not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land. The statement came in the backdrop of Div...

Never described Nathuram Godse as patriot, never took

Never described Nathuram Godse as patriot, never tookhis name but if someone is hurt I apologise Pragya Thakur inLS....

Germany's EON says to restructure UK energy unit

London, Nov 29 AFP German energy giant EON on Friday said it planned to restructure its UK division Npower, sparking concern among British unions that up to 4,500 jobs could be cut. The UK market is currently particularly challenging, EON c...

Kellan Lutz expecting first child with wife Brittany Gonzales

American actor-model Kellan Lutz is soon going to be a proud father with wife Brittany Gonzales. The actor announced the exciting news on Thanksgiving with a series of pictures of the couple embracing in matching denim jackets as they held ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019