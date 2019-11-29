RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB
A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in state's Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Accused RIICO official Pyar Chand Salwi had demanded Rs 30,000 as bribe from complainant Dharmendra Kumar Jain for helping him in a land transfer case, ACB ASP Gopal Singh Bhati said.
He said Salwi was caught red-handed while taking the first installment of the bribe. A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the ASP, adding further investigation is on.
