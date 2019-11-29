RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB

A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in state's Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Accused RIICO official Pyar Chand Salwi had demanded Rs 30,000 as bribe from complainant Dharmendra Kumar Jain for helping him in a land transfer case, ACB ASP Gopal Singh Bhati said.

He said Salwi was caught red-handed while taking the first installment of the bribe. A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the ASP, adding further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)