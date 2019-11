One person was killed after his car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police said.

Onkar Chand, a resident of Dawara village in the district, died after his car fell into the gorge near Naggar bridge at around 1 AM, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

