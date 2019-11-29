Indian Navy commissions sixth Dornier aircraft squadron

The Indian Navy commissioned its sixth Dornier aircraft squadron in strategically located Porbandar town of Gujarat on Friday, giving a fillip to coastal security near the sea border with Pakistan. The Indian Naval Air Squadron 314, called Raptors, which will operate with four newly-inducted, next generation Dornier aircraft, was commissioned by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral M S Pawar.

Commissioning of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314 marks yet another milestone in our efforts towards enhancing maritime security and our surveillance footprint in the North Arabian Sea, Pawar said, addressing a gathering on the occasion. The squadron, owing to its strategic location, will act as the first responder in this crucial region, he said.

This was the sixth Dornier aircraft squadron to be commissioned by the Indian Navy..

