Kerala govt gets 2 weeks time to file response on facilities provided in Taluk hospitals

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain within two weeks about the facilities it has provided in the Taluk hospitals. The order from the judicature after a petition was filed by an advocate Kulathur Jai Singh pertaining to the facilities in the medical centre after the death of class 5 student Shahla Sherin due to snakebite in a classroom.

The petitioner alleged that there were no ventilator and ICU facilities for children in Taluk hospitals. It also stated that the patients were being sent to medical colleges due to lack of ventilators.

A Class V student, identified as Shahla Sherin, had died allegedly due to a snake bite in her classroom in Wayanad district last week. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised strict action against those responsible for the lapses, in a post on Facebook. (ANI)

