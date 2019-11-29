International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi govt sets up panel to give recommendations on utilisation of fund for welfare of lawyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:54 IST
Delhi govt sets up panel to give recommendations on utilisation of fund for welfare of lawyers

The Delhi government has constituted a 13-member committee to give recommendations on utilisation of a fund for the welfare of lawyers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, he said in the budget, the AAP government had set aside Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme.

Kejriwal said the committee will be headed by Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Kumar Khanna and will submit its report within 10 days. The move comes at a time when the assembly polls are due early next year.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is the first government in the country which made a provision of Rs 50 crore in its budget for the welfare of lawyers. According to an order issued on Friday, Bar Council of Delhi chairman K C Mittal, Standing Counsel (Delhi High Court) Rahul Mehra and Delhi High Court Bar Association president Mohit Mathur are among other members of the committee.

"The said committee may submit its recommendations towards drafting the scheme for the welfare of advocates within 10 days of formation," the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's students march for climate as Greta visit delayed

Students took to the streets in eight cities across Portugal on Friday to call for action on climate change, but Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was unable to join them because she was held up by bad weather in mid-Atlantic.Thunberg had bee...

Centre to come out with permanent solution to stubble burning: MoS Agri

The Centre is formulating a scheme to find a permanent solution to the practice stubble burning by farmers and has constituted a committee to come out with a report on the matter in a month or two, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farm...

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games

Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next years Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday.The 36-year-old, a four-times Olympic champion and six times world champi...

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019