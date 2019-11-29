Delhi govt sets up panel to give recommendations on utilisation of fund for welfare of lawyers

The Delhi government has constituted a 13-member committee to give recommendations on utilisation of a fund for the welfare of lawyers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, he said in the budget, the AAP government had set aside Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme.

Kejriwal said the committee will be headed by Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Kumar Khanna and will submit its report within 10 days. The move comes at a time when the assembly polls are due early next year.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is the first government in the country which made a provision of Rs 50 crore in its budget for the welfare of lawyers. According to an order issued on Friday, Bar Council of Delhi chairman K C Mittal, Standing Counsel (Delhi High Court) Rahul Mehra and Delhi High Court Bar Association president Mohit Mathur are among other members of the committee.

"The said committee may submit its recommendations towards drafting the scheme for the welfare of advocates within 10 days of formation," the order stated.

