Goa: Lifeguards threaten to intensify strike

Lifeguards on Goa beaches who have struck work demanding regular salaries with benefits from a state-appointed lifeguarding agency, on Friday threatened to intensify their agitation if they fail to get respite in eight days. During a press conference here, the All Goa Marine Life Saving Guards' Union warned the state government and Drishti Marine, the agency which employs them, of intensifying the agitation, if their demands are not met within eight days.

"Lifeguards are demanding that their salaries be paid regularly along with benefits like provident fund and medical allowances," union leader Swati Kerkar said. The striking lifeguards also want the state government to hire them directly, instead of outsourcing the work to private agencies like Drishti Marine, she said.

Despite meeting every MLA including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, the striking lifeguards have not got any respite, Kerkar said. "We want our demands to be fulfilled in the next eight days, failing which we will take the agitation to every village. Several political parties and social workers are willing to join hands with us," she said.

When contacted, Ajgaonkar was unavailable for comment, but a senior official from the tourism department said the issue is Drishti Marine's prerogative. "The state government has no say in the matter, as Drishti Marine is a private entity," he said..

