Three women dead after bus hits auto-rickshaw in UP's Azamgarh
Three women were killed and nine others injured when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling got hit by a private bus near Rajadepur village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Friday, police said. The accident took place at the Baitholi turn under Jiyanpur police station area when the auto-rickshaw carrying passengers overturned into a roadside ditch after being hit by the bus, they said.
Baby (35), Sunita (40) and Saraswati (45) died on the spot, police said, adding that the injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of two persons is stated to be serious. The bus driver fled the place after the accident and a search is underway to catch hold of him, police informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
