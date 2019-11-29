Kerala: Court orders police to register FIR, initiate probe against ACP in sexual harassment case

Pattambi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday ordered a probe to be initiated against Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) CS Suresh in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by the wife of an actor. The court also ordered the local police to register an FIR against Suresh and charge him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for offences such as assault.

The complainant alleged that the cop sexually harassed and misbehaved with her on July 9, 2016, at her residence, following which she initially filed a complaint with Palakkad Superintendent of Police (SP) and later with the Director General of Police (DGP). Subsequently, she also moved a petition in the Judicial First class Magistrate Court seeking justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)