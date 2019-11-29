Kerala: Case lodged against sub-inspector for sexually harassing a minor girl

Kerala Police has registered a case against a Sub-Inspector (SI), working in the bomb squad, for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Peroorkada area in the state. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against the SI.

It was registered on the basis of a complaint by a school principal for alleged sexual harassment. According to the Peroorkada Police, the SI had inappropriately touched one of his daughter's friends when she visited his house to take part in a program organised by the residents association.

Police have recorded the statement of the minor girl, and are seeking to nab the SI, who is currently absconding. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)