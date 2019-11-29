International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala: Case lodged against sub-inspector for sexually harassing a minor girl

Kerala Police has registered a case against a Sub-Inspector (SI), working in the bomb squad, for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Peroorkada area in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:02 IST
Kerala: Case lodged against sub-inspector for sexually harassing a minor girl
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Police has registered a case against a Sub-Inspector (SI), working in the bomb squad, for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Peroorkada area in the state. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against the SI.

It was registered on the basis of a complaint by a school principal for alleged sexual harassment. According to the Peroorkada Police, the SI had inappropriately touched one of his daughter's friends when she visited his house to take part in a program organised by the residents association.

Police have recorded the statement of the minor girl, and are seeking to nab the SI, who is currently absconding. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 8 points - Panelbase poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening...

Core sector output contracts by 5.8 pc in October from 5.2 pc month-on-month

The eight core industries recorded 5.8 per cent decline in October from the 5.2 per cent decline seen in September, according to government data released on Friday. The combined index of eight core industries stood at 127 in October 2019 wh...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 29

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Mandatory hallmarking for gold jewellery/artefacts from Jan 15, 2021: Paswan

Hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts will be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021 to ensure purity of the precious metal, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan announced on Friday. A notification in this regar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019