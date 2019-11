Man externed from Mumbai region held with drugs worth Rs 20L

A man externed from Thane andadjoining districts, including Mumbai, was held on Fridaywithin city limits here with drugs worth Rs 20.4 lakh, apolice official said

Shahnawaz Haroon Shaikh (35) was held with 141 gramsof MDMA (methylene-dioxy-methamphetamine) from a flat in abuilding on Mumbra-Panvel Road, said Crime Branch Unit Isenior inspector Nitin Thakre

"The MDMA seized is worth Rs 20.4 lakh in the illicitmarket. Shaikh, a resident of Kausa Mumbra, has been handedover to Shil Daigar police for further action. He is ahistory-sheeter and was externed from Thane, Mumbai, Raigadand Palghar districts on October 14 for a period of twoyears," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)