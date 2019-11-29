Assam govt appoints Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as DGP (In-charge)

The Assam government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as the Director General of Police (In-charge) as the incumbent DGP Kuladhar Saikia will retire on Saturday, officials said. An order issued by the state Home and Political department on Friday stated that Mahanta is allowed to look after the current duties of the Assam DGP in addition to his existing duties till the posting of a regular substitute.

Mahanta, a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Assam- Meghalaya cadre, is presently serving as the Special DGP (Border). Saikia, who is currently on a three-month extension, will retire on Saturday.

He was scheduled to retire on August 31 last but was given an extension due to the ongoing NRC process in the state. The UPSC is yet to hold a meeting to finalise the appointment of the DGP and the state government has sent the names of five senior IPS officers for the post which also includes Mahanta.

Mahanta will take charge as the DGP (In-charge) on Saturday..

