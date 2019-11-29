Dissatisfaction over Teesta water sharing deal: Bangladesh envoy

There remains "dissatisfaction" over the Teesta water sharing deal which, if signed, has the capability of opening new vistas for the bilateral ties of India and Bangladesh, Bangladesh's envoy Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday.

Noting that India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, Ali said water sharing has been a major issue between the two countries and they need to come out with a permanent solution.

The Teesta deal was set to be signed during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Bangladesh in September 2011, but was postponed at the last minute due to objections raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

