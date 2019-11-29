International Development News
Action taken against pvt satellite channels in 124 cases since 2016: Javadekar

  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:33 IST
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken action against private satellite channels in 124 cases since 2014, which include taking them off-air nine times, for showing obscene contents and committing other violations. I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar informed Lok Sabha on Friday that the ministry had issued 46 advisories, 39 warnings and ordered channels to run "apology scroll" in 30 cases besides taking them off-air in nine matters.

He provided the written information to the House during the Question House. The government, he assured members, takes appropriate action against private satellite channels if any violation of programming and advertising code is established.

