Hand over gurdwara properties to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee: Ex-DSGMC prez to Imran

Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh G K wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, demanding that the properties of the gurdwaras in the neighbouring country be handed over to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).

At present, the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), a Pakistani government body, takes care of the properties "evacuated" by Sikhs and Hindus after Partition.

In his letter to Khan, G K said the PSGPC should not merely function as an "organ" of the EPTB, but should be an "autonomous" body, with its members "elected" by the Sikhs of Pakistan.

