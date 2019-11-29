International Development News
One dead, 12 injured as families of bride & groom spar over music at wedding venue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:07 IST
One dead, 12 injured as families of bride & groom spar over music at wedding venue

One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a clash between families of the bride and groom over the choice of songs being played at the wedding function in Ashokpur village under Duboulia police station area of Basti district, police said on Friday. There was a clash between members of the 'baraat' or wedding procession and the

bride's relatives during the 'dwar puja' ceremony over playing a particular song on the DJ on Thursday night, police said.

Verbal arguments turned ugly when bricks and sticks were used during the ensuing scuffle between the two sides leaving 12 people injured including the groom Beer Bahadur Nishad, groom's father Ram Subhag and maternal uncle Phirtu Nishad. The police rushed the injured to Kaptanganj CHC Hospital from where Phirtu Nishad, who was seriously injured, was referred to Lucknow.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said. Two people have been arrested after registering a case, police said, adding that the 'baraat' returned without the wedding taking place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

