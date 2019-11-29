EC recognises JJP as state party of Haryana

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Jannayak Janta Party as a state party of Haryana. The JJP, founded by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recent polls. It extended support to the BJP to form the government.

"The commission has granted recognition to the Jannayak Janta Party as a state party in the state of Haryana.... As per party's request...the commission has allotted Key symbol for the party," the poll panel said in a letter to the JJP. The JJP was formed December, 9 last year after a split in Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) due to infighting in the Chautala family. JJP is based on the ideology of former Prime Minister Devi Lal, who was the founder of INLD.

It was founded by Dushyant Chautala. Chautala thanked the party workers and people of Haryana for supporting the JJP, as it has been recognised and given symbol within a year of its formation.

So far the INLD was the only recognised state party of Haryana.

