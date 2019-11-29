International Development News
5 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

  Chandigarh
  Updated: 29-11-2019 22:23 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 22:23 IST
In an administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday transferred five IAS officers with immediate effect, according to an official release. Additional Chief Secretary of Housing department Dhanpat Singh has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments.

Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Local Bodies department Sidhi Nath Roy has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Transport Department and Skill Development and Industrial Training Department. He replaces Trilok Chand Gupta. Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to chief minister and Additional Chief Secretary of Information Public Relations and Languages Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justices Department, in addition to his present duties.

V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to the chief minister and Chief Executive Officer of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, has been posted as Principal Secretary of Urban Local Bodies department in addition to his present duties. Phool Chand Meena, Additional Resident Commissioner at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, has been posted as Director of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in addition to his present duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

