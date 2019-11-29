International Development News
37-year-old hotelier commits suicide in Andheri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:24 IST
A 37-year-old hotelier allegedly ended his life on Friday by hanging himself in suburban Andheri, police said. The reason behind the suicide was yet to ascertained.

The incident took place in a room on the sixth floor of Hotel Grace, situated on J B Road in Andheri, on Friday afternoon, an official said. Vaibhav Shetty, resident of suburban Mulund, allegedly hanged himself with a bed sheet in the hotel room, he said.

The death came to light when hotel staff found that he was not responding despite repeated knocking on the door and alerted D N Nagar Police Station. The police broke the door open and found Shetty's body was hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was taken to a hospital, but was declared dead before arrival. An accidental death report was registered at D N Nagar police station and probe was underway, the official said.

Shetty owned afew hotels in the suburbs, he said. Police are also checking his mobile call records, the official said..

