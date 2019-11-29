International Development News
Rajasthan: Married minor girl abducted, raped by 4 including husband

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men including her husband, to whom she had been married off at a young age, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bundi, Satnam Singh on Friday.

  • Bundi (Rajasthan)
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men including her husband, to whom she had been married off at a young age, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bundi, Satnam Singh on Friday. "On November 27, a minor was going to school with her friends when she was abducted by four unknown men who came in a van. It is being told that one of the abductors was her husband. It is now being said that she had been married at quite a young age," Singh said.

The victim's father, Babu Lal Gujjar, in his complaint lodged at the Hindoli police station had alleged that his daughter was abducted by unknown people while she was going to school with her friends. In the complaint, he added that the abductors had tried to catch the other girls who were accompanying her daughter as well, but they managed to flee.

Meanwhile, the police said that the victim has been lodged at a Balika Grah, as she is a minor, and her statement has been recorded. "She will be produced before the court directly from the Balika Grah," Singh said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

