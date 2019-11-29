International Development News
School principal killed in road accident

  • Wardha
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:41 IST
A school principal was killed when a four-wheeler hit her scooter in Kalmeshwar town in Nagpur district on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Chanda Kishore Takarkhede (45), principal of Zilla Parishad school No 2 at Kalmeshwar.

A police officer said she had gone to attend a meeting at Belekar Layout area in the morning. On her way back, an unidentified four-wheeler rammed into her scooter from behind. Takarkhede, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured seriously. Some passers-by took her to hospital, where she was declared brought dead..

