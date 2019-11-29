International Development News
4 killed, 3 injured in gas cylinder explosion in J-K's Ramban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Banihal
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman and her three daughters were killed and three others injured when an LPG gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district late Friday evening, officials said. An LGP gas cylinder caught fire resulting in an explosion, trapping six members of a family and their relative at Maitra belt, they said.

A woman, identified as Darshana Devi of Ballot, and her three daughters died due to serious burn injuries, the officials said. The woman's two sons and a relative suffered burn injuries and they have been referred to GMC hospital in Jammu in critical condition, they said.

The identity of the three sisters and the three injured is being ascertained, they said. Devi's husband was not at home as he had gone to attend a marriage function, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

