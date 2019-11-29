International Development News
TDP files complaint against YSRCP workers over 'attack on Chandrababu Naidu's convoy'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Friday filed a police complaint against YSR Congress Party workers for allegedly attacking the convoy of former chief minister and leader of opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

  • ANI
  • Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:42 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:42 IST
TDP filed a complaint against YSRCP workers on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Friday filed a police complaint against YSR Congress Party workers for allegedly attacking the convoy of former chief minister and leader of opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu. "When the convoy of vehicles arrived at seed access road, a few people holding placards and black flags obstructed the convoy raising slogans against TDP and its leaders and pelted stones and chappals on the bus in which Naidu was travelling," read the complaint signed by MLAs K Atchannaidu, Ramanaidu and MLC P Ashok Babu.

The complaint, which was filed at Thullur police station, said that the TDP leaders, under the leadership of party chief Chandrababu Naidu, were travelling in a convoy of vehicles to see the development of Amaravati. "They raised slogans in favour of YSRCP and a police lathi was thrown at the bus with an intention to attack the convoy of vehicles and to harm Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders," it said.

"The windshield of the bus, in which Naidu was travelling and sitting in the front row of, was damaged due to stone-pelting. Please note Naidu is a Z+ category protectee with NSG Mobile Cover," the complaint added. (ANI)

