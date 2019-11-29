International Development News
Six family members including four children found dead at residence in Gujarat

Six members of a family, including four children, were found dead at their residence here, the police said on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Palas, his wife Sami and their children Dipika, Hemraj, Dipesh and Ravi.

Hitesh Joyasar, Superintendent of Police (SP), said: "The bodies of husband, wife and their four children were found in beds, in sleeping position, and the incident is suspected to have occurred early in the morning." "Prima facie it appears to be a murder as the bodies had injuries in the neck area. The bodies were sent for postmortem and an FIR has been registered in this regard," the official added.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

