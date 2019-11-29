International Development News
Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted, one held: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:50 IST
The Kolkata Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit from the Ekbalpore area here on Friday and seized a huge quantity of explosive substance and bomb-making equipment, a senior police officer said. During the raid, a man was arrested while three others managed to flee, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Squad of Port Division (SSPD) conducted the raid at a house on Dent Mission Road in Ekbalpore and found three persons engaged in making bombs, the officer said. Bomb-making equipment such as iron pipes and shrapnels were seized from the spot, he added.

The arrested accused was the son of the owner of the house from where the arms manufacturing unit was operating, the officer said. "The arrested accused is a notorious criminal and has three previous cases against him, including those related to robbery and preparation to commit dacoity," he added.

A case under the Explosive Substance Act, read with relevant sections of the Arms Act, was lodged against the arrested man at the Ekbalpore police station, the officer said. A probe was launched and the police were looking for the absconding accused, he added.

