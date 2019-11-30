No Kashmiri student to be harassed over fee payment, attendance shortage in pvt varsities resulting from 'clampdown': Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday assured Kashmiri students that private universities in the state would not be allowed to harass them for a delay in payment of fees or attendance shortage resulting from the recent developments in the Valley. "Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder has assured Kashmiri students that private universities in the state would not be allowed to harass them for the delay in payment of fees or attendance shortage resulting from the clampdown in the Valley," Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister has made it clear that Kashmiri students will not lose a year on this account. The assurance came in response to a tweet by Kashmiri student Nasir Khuehami, who wrote: "Bizarre rather shocking. Pay fine or miss exams, college authorities tell Kashmiri students. Colleges from Punjab, Utrakhand, Chandigarh are asking Kashmiri students to pay an unnecessary fine for not submitting fee on time and falling short of attendance, due to clampdown."

On August 5, the Centre repealed Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Following which, the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature.The two Union Territories came into existence on October 31. (ANI)

