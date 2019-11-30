U'khand CM meets Air Marshal Butola, discusses expansion of airports in border areas

Air Marshal Aravindra Singh Butola on Friday paid a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the latter's residence. During the meeting, there were discussions regarding the expansion of the airports in the border areas in view of the strategic importance of the state.

Efforts are being made towards the construction of the Chaukhutia Airport. Chaukhutia is a town situated in Almora district of Uttarakhand. The nearest airport to the town is Pantnagar Airport, which is located around 112 km away. (ANI)

