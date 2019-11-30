ABVP students 'disappointed' with Ramesh Pokhriyal's visit to HP University, scuffle breaks out

A scuffle broke out between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students and police in presence of Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur here on Friday. The students said that they wanted to discuss the issues concerning the university with the ministers but they did not pay heed to their voices.

"We are very disappointed with the HRD Minister's visit. We just wanted him to listen to our demands. We wanted to speak on the issues concerned to the students. It is highly condemnable," Ankit Chandel, an ABVP student leader said. He said that the budget allocated for the university last year was Rs 15 crore and 5 crore is yet to be sanctioned by the HRD ministry.

"HRD Minister did not give us a minute. We are disappointed with the Police and the Minister," Chandel said. On Friday, Pokhriyal, Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and State Governor Bandaru Dattatray were present at the 25th convocation ceremony of Himachal Pradesh University.

As many as 448 degrees and gold medals were awarded on the occasion to meritorious students, out of which 276 were females and 172 males. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)