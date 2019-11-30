International Development News
Development News Edition

UP: 34 dogs of special breed stolen from veterinary hospital, 10 recovered

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday recovered 10 out of 34 dogs of a special breed, who were stolen from a veterinary hospital while being kept under special observation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 06:28 IST
UP: 34 dogs of special breed stolen from veterinary hospital, 10 recovered
Uttar Pradesh Police recovered 10 special breed dogs who were stolen from a hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday recovered 10 out of 34 dogs of a special breed, who were stolen from a veterinary hospital while being kept under special observation. Around four persons took away the dogs worth Rs 10 lakh from hospital premises.

"Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) board member Srishti Rachna Joshi complained that she has rescued 34 pets and kept them in Krishna Veterinary hospital under observation. According to her, a person named Gyanendra Pratap stole the canines," said Piyush Kumar, Circle Officer Noida. Soon after learning about the incident, police teams were formed to recover the dogs and nab the accused.

According to Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, president of People's for Animal, Gautam Budh Nagar, the police recovered 33 pets from Gyanendra's residence as they were kept in a very poor condition in a confined room. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China November factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth

Factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijings accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth. But gains were still slight, and export deman...

Golden Knights slip past Coyotes in shootout

Alex Tuch scored a goal and also the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tuch deked Arizonas Darcy Kuemper with a backhand fa...

UPDATE 1-Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walks free from jail

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walked free from prison on Friday night after being jailed for more than a year pending a trial over allegations she accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrech...

Tennis-Australian Open to honour Court after same-sex marriage dispute

Tennis Australia has brokered a truce with Margaret Court and will recognize the 50th anniversary of her calendar Grand Slam at next years Australian Open but reiterated the organization disagrees with her personal views on same-sex marriag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019