CM Raghubar Das appeals voters to vote for 'new Jharkhand'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday appealed the voters, especially the youth, to vote for "new Jharkhand" and urged them to turn out in large numbers to exercise their adult franchise so as to set a record.

  ANI
  • |
  Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 08:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-11-2019 08:06 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday appealed the voters, especially the youth, to vote for "new Jharkhand" and urged them to turn out in large numbers to exercise their adult franchise so as to set a record. As the first phase of polling in 13 constituencies spread across six districts of Jharkhand commenced on Saturday morning, Das tweeted, "I appeal to youth voting for the first time to vote for new Jharkhand, to vote for unity, the integrity of the nation and for the prosperity and development of Jharkhand. #PehleMatdanPhirJalpan".

"Today is the voting for the first phase of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers and make a record. Every single vote is important in the development of Jharkhand #PehleMatdanPhirJalpan," he said in another tweet. Das went on to become the first non-tribal chief minister of Jharkhand and the only one to complete his full term.

Congress national spokesperson Professor Gourav Vallabh has been pitted against Das from Jamshedpur East assembly seat for the assembly polls in the state. The Jamshedpur East seat will see polling in the second phase of the state assembly polls.

The constituencies where polling is taking place are -- Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections.

Jharkhand, which has an 81-member assembly, will have polls in five phases till December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

