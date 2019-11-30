International Development News
Development News Edition

Woman sits on solitary protest outside Parliament over crimes against women

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:42 IST
Woman sits on solitary protest outside Parliament over crimes against women

A woman, in her mid 20s, sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting crimes against women, police said. The woman, identified as Anu Dubey, was holding a placard with a slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat' while sitting on the pavement near Parliament gate number 2-3, they said.

She was asked to go to Jantar Mantar to continue her protest, but when she refused, she was taken to the Parliament Street Police Station in a police vehicle and was seen sobbing, a senior officer said. After some officers heard her grievances, she was released from the police station, they said.

Dubey's protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked a national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler. In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl

Delhi girl Anu Dubey, who was protesting near the Parliament against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy, has promised to launch protest for other rape victims. I urge all the women who have been the victims of...

Direction will happen very soon, says Varun Badola

Popular TV actor Varun Badola has revealed that he is planning to make his directorial debut soon. The actor, who worked with Tigmanshu Dhulia as assistant director in his early films Haasil and Charas, credits the filmmaker for giving him ...

Iraqis keep up anti-regime demos despite PM's vow to quit

Iraqis kept up their anti-government protests in Baghdad and across the south on Saturday, unsatisfied with the prime ministers planned resignation and insisting all corrupted people must step down. Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced...

Sushil Kumar calls for Implementation of 'Sports Code' in the country

Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that Sports Code should be implemented to promote sports in the country. I think the Sports Code should come and it should be implemented to promote sports. The way China had done and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019