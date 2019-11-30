Deputy CM's post with NCP, will be filled next month: Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said that Deputy Chief Minister post in the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government led by Uddhav Thackeray is NCP's share and it will be filled after Nagpur Assembly session concludes next month. "Deputy Chief Ministers post is with the NCP and we will fill up the post after Nagpur Assembly session which will end around December 22," said Patel while addressing media here on Saturday.

Ahead of the floor-test of the alliance government today in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, he exuded confidence that "Maha Vikas Aghadi" will prove its majority as it has the support of over 170 MLAs. "Very Confident that Maha Vikas Aghadi has 170 plus number and we will prove its majority on the floor of the house," he said.

Thackeray's government of a newly formed alliance - "Maha Vikas Aghadi" enjoys the support of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress legislators. It is slated to face the trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly today. The floor test proceedings will be conducted by pro-tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil, who replaced BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar yesterday for a two-day special assembly session. (ANI)

