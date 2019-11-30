Porsche seized without valid documents, Owner fined Rs 9.8 lakh

Ahmedabad police have seized a sports car Porsche 911 and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has fined its owner with Rs 9.80 lakhs for not having a number plate and other valid documents. The vehicle was seized on November 27.

Speaking to media, Ahmedabad Traffic DCP Ajit Ranjan said, "During a traffic drive we stopped a Porsche car. The owner did not have proper documents at the spot. So, we sent the car to RTO where we came to know the vehicle was not insured and road tax and earlier penalties were unpaid. So, when the car owner will pay all the penalties we will release the vehicle." The vehicle was seized at Helmet crossroads traffic police for not having valid papers and legal number plates. But, soon after the case was handed to the regional transport office, the owner was fined the larger amount.

The road tax for vehicles in Gujarat stands at 6 per cent for individuals. The value of a brand new Porsche 911 is said to be around Rs 2.1 crore. (ANI)

