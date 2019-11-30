Uddhav Thackeray introduces his ministers in Maha Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray introduced six members of his ministerial council in the state Legislative Assembly on Saturday. Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut (Congress) had taken oath as ministers at Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

Thackeray introduced the ministers during the special session of the 14th state Legislative Assembly, before facing the floor test. Shinde and Desai were health and industries ministers respectively in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.

Bhujbal was a deputy chief minister, while Patil had held portfolios like finance and rural development during the 15 years rule of the Congress-NCP till 2014. Thorat and Raut have been revenue and animal husbandry ministers respectively for some time during the same period.

The ministers were sworn-in on November 28 along with The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form government in Maharashtra after the Thackeray-led party fell out with its ally BJP over sharing chief ministerial post after the Assembly election result was announced on October 24..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)