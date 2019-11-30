International Development News
Development News Edition

Pink Rooms: Thiruvananthapuram gets service apartments dedicated to women travelers

Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, "Pink Rooms" have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 15:21 IST
Pink Rooms: Thiruvananthapuram gets service apartments dedicated to women travelers
Christe Jhonson from Switzerland has started a 'Select Rooms' services dedicated only to women travelers in Thiruvananthpuram [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, "Pink Rooms" have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers. It is started by a woman hailing from Switzerland and settled in Kerala, who has introduced these service apartments after she noticed instances of crime against women tourists being reported from the state capital.

Christe Jhonson, who has settled in Thiruvananthapuram and one of the directors of 'Select Rooms' that offers 'Pink Rooms' told ANI that the safety of women travelers is given highest priority and the concept is in line with woman empowerment. "Not only women foreign tourists are opting for these rooms but also I-T professionals from across India who are moving to the state alone are staying with us," she said while speaking to ANI.

Located in Akulam near the Akulam Tourist Village, it's proximity to Technopark I-T Park has also made many I-T companies to opt for these 'Pink Rooms' when their employees from outstation come for work in Thiruvananthapuram. "It is modeled as a service apartment with a common area for guests and amenities offered to suit women travelers. CCTVs are installed in common areas and a caretaker is available 24X7 for any help. Those working here also are women," she added.

Sheetal Bhaduriya, an I-T professional who came from New Delhi on her first visit to the state said one of the prime things a lone woman traveling to a new place would be worried about is safety. "I came for a three-month assignment in my company at Technopark. New to this place I was worried about the stay. The 'Pink Rooms' really offers me a sense of safety and also comfort. All other guests staying in the apartment are also women, which adds to the comfort level. Also, there are all amenities provided here which a woman traveler may wish for," said Sheetal who is a GIS Analyst based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Select Rooms that offers fully furnished villas and apartments across the state is also planning to come up with "Pink Rooms' in other parts of Kerala and beyond. "There is a facility for all their needs like laundry, ironing, food etc. Continental and South Indian food are also provided so that women staying in the apartment do not have to go out. We are planning to replicate this model in other cities in Kerala and also outside the state," Christe Jhonson further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held with bullet at IGI Airport 

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, an official said on Saturday. The bullet was detected during the baggage search of traveller Jitender at th...

Soccer-FIFPRO will support Napoli players against "abuse and intimidation"

Napolis decision to fine their team substantial parts of their salaries was unjustified, the world players union FIFPRO said Saturday, adding it was prepared to help make sure the players were not subjected to further abuse and intimidation...

UP: Sambhal rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The accused was arrested by the police hours after the incident.The...

Business brief

South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged as the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys among Indian travellers, Insight Vacations said on Saturday. It said the company has reported a rise in demand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019