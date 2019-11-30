Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Japanese counterpart
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on a range of strategic issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to further boost bilateral security cooperation.
The meeting took place ahead of the first edition of defense and foreign ministerial talks between the two countries.
Officials said Singh and Kono deliberated on various key facets of Indo-Japan defense and security cooperation as well as reviewed the evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.
