International Development News
Development News Edition

PM meets Japan's foreign and defence ministers, says ties with Japan key to stability in Indo-Pacific region

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:25 IST
PM meets Japan's foreign and defence ministers, says ties with Japan key to stability in Indo-Pacific region

India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two Japanese ministers are here to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial dialogue. In the meeting, the prime minister stressed the importance of all-round development in India-Japan relations for the benefit of people of the two countries as well as the region and the world, the MEA said.

Modi also conveyed to the two Japanese ministers that he was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India for India-Japan annual summit next month. "The prime minister added that India's relationship with Japan was a key component of our vision for Indo-Pacific for peace, stability and prosperity of the region, as well as a cornerstone of India's Act East Policy," the MEA said.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterpart Motegi and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance. Both India and Japan have been pushing for formulating a broad and comprehensive approach for the Indo-Pacific region for regional peace, prosperity and stability.

China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, triggering concern in various countries of the region and beyond. The Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial talks under the new two-plus-two framework are taking place following a decision taken by Modi and Abe during the 13th India-Japan annual summit last year.

The two leaders decided to institute the new mechanism for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries. In the meeting with Motegi and Kono, Modi also said that regular high-level exchanges between the two countries are a testimony to the depth and strength of the relationship.

The prime minister said that the two-plus-two dialogue will further deepen bilateral strategic, security and defence cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Buoyant Warner unfazed after world record bid cut short

David Warners brilliant, unbeaten 335 in the second test against Pakistan on Saturday thrilled the Adelaide Oval crowd but a pragmatic declaration by Australia captain Tim Paine crushed hopes of a tilt at Brian Laras world record. Warner be...

Engineering student commits suicide in Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh.

A Manjunath Reddy, a first-year mechanical engineering student, has allegedly committed suicide at IIIT campus at Idupulapaya here on Saturday. His roommates found his body hanging in the room and informed college authorities.Manjunath Redd...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong seniors rally to back students as activists decry police actions

Secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say are police brutality and unlawf...

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed will be prosecuted for terror financing charges by an anti-terrorism court here next month, an official said on Saturday. An Anti-Terrorism Court ATC in Lahore held a h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019