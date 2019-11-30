International Development News
Telangana: 4 accused sent to judicial remand in rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor

A court in Ranga Reddy on Saturday sent four persons, who are accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor, to 14-day judicial remand.

The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.. Image Credit: ANI

A court in Ranga Reddy on Saturday sent four persons, who are accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor, to 14-day judicial remand. The accused were shifted from Shadnagar police station to Chanchalguda central jail amid heavy police security.

Earlier today, local protestors threw slippers on the police personnel after they were stopped from entering Shadnagar police station, where the accused were kept. Police were forced to resort to lathi-charge to maintain law and order as protestors demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

The police had on Friday arrested four persons accused in the rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. Massive protests erupted on Saturday morning at several places in the state against the incident.

A team from the National Commission for Women also met the family of the victim while Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy are also scheduled to meet the family today. Shadnagar Bar Association has also announced that it will not lend any kind of legal support to the four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder of the woman veterinary doctor.

Cyberabad Police had on Friday said that they will make a request for the handover of the case to a fast track court. The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted. (ANI)

