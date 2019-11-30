Major fire at hosiery unit in Ludhiana

A major fire broke out at a hosiery unit located in Wait Gunj -- one of the most congested markets of the city -- on Saturday, fire brigade officials said.

As many as 13 fire-fighting engines of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation struggled hard to douse the flames, they said.

The cause of the fire in the three-story building was yet to be known, police said, adding no causality was reported.

