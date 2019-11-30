International Development News
Development News Edition

Jharkhand sees 62.87 per cent polling in first phase by 3 pm

The first phase of polling for Jharkhand assembly polls on Saturday saw 62.87 per cent voters exercising their franchise by 3 pm.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lohardaga (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:37 IST
Jharkhand sees 62.87 per cent polling in first phase by 3 pm
Visuals from an election booth in Jharkhand on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The first phase of polling for Jharkhand assembly polls on Saturday saw 62.87 per cent voters exercising their franchise by 3 pm. The figure is likely to go up when the final figures arrive.

An incident of violence was reported but authorities said it did not impact polling. Polling took place in 13 constituencies spread across six districts -- Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar, and Lohardagga with some of them having presence of Maoists.

A group of Naxals blew up a bridge in Bishnupur on Saturday. However, no injuries were reported with Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan stating that voting "was not affected". The election is being held in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23.

The elections will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at the Sha...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong seniors rally to back students as activists decry police actions

Secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say are police brutality and unlawf...

DPIIT invites applications for first-ever National Startup Awards 2020

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT on Friday invited applications for the first-ever National Startup Awards here. The National Startup Awards seek to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem en...

Gadchiroli: 2 Naxals killed in encounter

Two Naxals including a woman were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday.According to officials, the encounter took place between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police in Gadchiroli district.Further details in this reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019