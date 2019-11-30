Jharkhand sees 62.87 per cent polling in first phase by 3 pm

The first phase of polling for Jharkhand assembly polls on Saturday saw 62.87 per cent voters exercising their franchise by 3 pm. The figure is likely to go up when the final figures arrive.

An incident of violence was reported but authorities said it did not impact polling. Polling took place in 13 constituencies spread across six districts -- Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar, and Lohardagga with some of them having presence of Maoists.

A group of Naxals blew up a bridge in Bishnupur on Saturday. However, no injuries were reported with Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan stating that voting "was not affected". The election is being held in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23.

The elections will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women. (ANI)

